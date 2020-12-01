Area first responders show support for health care workers

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - COVID-19 has hit Eau Claire hospitals especially hard recently, and after months of serving on the frontlines of the pandemic, local first responders are saying thank you.

Fire and rescue crews from Eau Claire, Altoona and Fall Creek, as well as Eau Claire police and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department, lined the walkway at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital twice Tuesday to show their support for health care workers on their way in and out of work.

"We thought it would be just a nice tribute to them to be able to come out and show them some appreciation as they're walking in or walking out from work," said Jon Schultz, deputy chief with the Eau Claire Fire Department.

"I got a little teary-eyed to be honest, because sometimes you feel like we go unnoticed at moments," said Kelly Kammerer, a nurse at Sacred Heart. "Getting cheers this morning coming into work was kind of an extra bit of oomf that I needed to make today a good day, and it was really nice to see."

First responders plan to also honor health care workers at Marshfield Medical Center and Mayo Clinic over the next few days.