After a warm November, December starts with coldest low since before Tiger King debuted

November 2020 was one to remember in terms of having warm weather. It was the 10th warmest in Eau Claire's recorded history in terms of the mean high temperature and the 16th warmest overall (in terms of mean average (average of the daily high/low average) temperature).

Eau Claire broke six warm temperature records, and in addition had the most number of 70+ days in recorded history with seven. Even October of this year only had three days with highs of at least 70. S

peaking of October, November's average high temperature was just three degrees cooler than October's average. In an average year, that's over a 16 degree difference!

This morning, though, brought back colder than average December temperatures. December 1 also marks the begining of Meteorological Winter.

Eau Claire's low of 6 was the first single digit low since leap day, which was 276 days ago. To put that into perspective in terms of 2020 and how long this year feels, the last time Eau Claire had a single digit low was about three weeks before Tiger King debuted on Netflix on March 20.

Temperatures recovered fairly well this afternoon with highs near Eau Claire's average high of 33. It will be another chilly night tonight with lows back in the single digits for most, though the air mass is just slightly warmer than it was last night and there's a slightly higher chance for a few thin clouds, both would keep lows a few degrees warmer than last night. Lows will be in low teens at warmest but most likely between 5 and 10 across Western Wisconsin.

More sunshine is in the forecast, and temperatures finally get warmer starting tomorrow afternoon with highs near 40. Highs will be within a few degrees on either side of 40 through at least early next week, and lows will climb to the 20s by the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine and very little, if any, chances for precipitation are in the seven day forecast. Enjoy it, because the longer the warm weather lasts, the faster it'll come crashing down when it inevitably does.