1 dead, 9 hurt during gun deer hunt due to firearm-involved injuries

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- One person died and nine others were hurt in the nine-day gun deer season in Wisconsin.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the injuries and death involved firearms. The 10-year average for hunting incidents during that time in Wisconsin is 6.8. According to the DNR, there were no deaths and four firearm-involved injuries during the gun-deer hunt in 2019.

Here are the injuries and death from this year: