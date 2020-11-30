Virus forces Gophers to cancel game vs. No. 16 Northwestern

Minnesota has called off Saturday’s game against 16th-ranked Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program. University officials made the decision in consultation with the Big Ten after seven additional positive cases were confirmed. The Wildcats lead the West Division at 5-1. Since Nov. 19, Minnesota has turned up 47 positive cases — 21 players and 26 staff members. The Gophers paused all team activities six days ago.