UW-Eau Claire leading initative to recruit more senior care workers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- In a time where senior and long term care is more important than ever, UW-Eau Claire is leading the charge to get more students involved in the field.

Several UW-Eau Claire faculty have helped launch Vision 2025, an initiative aiming to create 25 senior care administration programs and 1,000 paid internships in the field across the country.

UW-Eau Claire's health care administration program is one of only a handful of schools in the United States with curriculum dedicated to senior care, and the initiative's director said as the country's workforce grows old, the need for employees will continue to grow as well.

"One of the things we've tried to do is lift this up as a noble profession," said Dr. Douglas M. Olson, founding director of Vision 2025. "It fits a lot of the interests of this next generation, making sure that people have opportunities to go into a field where they can make a difference."

Olson said the demand for employees is high in the Midwest as nearly all graduates from UW-Eau Claire's program find jobs right out of school. Olson said roughly 30 to 40 U.S. schools have shown interest in adding senior education curriculum thanks to the initiative.

