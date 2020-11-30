Rights group asks Sri Lanka to probe deadly prison unrest

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An international human rights group is asking Sri Lanka to conduct an impartial investigation into prison unrest and the use of live ammunition by guards that resulted in the death of eight inmates and injuries to 59 others. Amnesty International says authorities should examine the underlying causes of the unrest at Mahara prison which began Sunday evening and continued into Monday. Pandemic-related unrest has been growing in Sri Lanka’s overcrowded prisons. Inmates have staged protests in recent weeks at several prisons as the number of coronavirus cases surges in the facilities.