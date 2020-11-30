Plan Commission approves CVTC Transportation Education Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Phase 2 of a big improvement project at CVTC received a stamp of approval from the Eau Claire Plan Commission Monday night.

Voters across the Chippewa Valley approved $48.8M in improvements at CVTC in April. Now, it is one step closer to creating the proposed Transportation Education Center. The center is one of several projects included in the referendum, as CVTC officials said the program's current facilities are too small, outdated and spread out over several locations, making it difficult to support students' needs.

The new facility would house auto mechanics, auto collision, diesel mechanics, truck driver training and more.

"This project is really designed to bring all those programs together into one location, which will help provide collaboration among the staff and students, ability to share equipment and resources, and provide improved access to student services," said Rod Bagley, director of facilities at CVTC.

CVTC officials said the new facility will be able to accommodate new technologies, including electric vehicles, as the transportation industry continues to grow and require employees to have a bigger skillset.

The Eau Claire City Council approved Phase 1 of the project last month, which calls for the construction of 176 new parking spots at the Eau Claire west campus.

The project will now go before city council for a vote on Dec. 7. Construction on the project is anticipated for Spring 2021.