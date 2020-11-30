Skip to Content

Pickup truck hit by train, catches fire in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - A truck stuck on some train tracks in Pierce County, resulted in a fiery crash and an arrest last week.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a pickup truck was stuck on the tracks at a crossing in the Village of Maiden Rock. That's right along the Mississippi River.

As a train was approaching, the pickup's driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

The train hit the truck, pushing it down the tracks, causing it to set on fire.

The pickup driver was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a revoked license.

The incident is still under investigation.

