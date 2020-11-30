November ends cold and breezy, but December trends mild & dry

It was a cold start to the last day of November, and while December doesn't look overwhelmingly warm, it is trending on the mild side of average.

Monday will start with some pesky cloud cover but we'll slowly clear into the afternoon a high pressure takes over. Temperatures won't be impressive though as they struggle to get into the low 30's.

Winds will continue from the northwest at 8 to 15 mph with gusts over 20 mph. This will keep wind chills in the teens and low 20's throughout Monday. The wind will eventually settle overnight bringing us calm and even colder conditions into Tuesday.

Lows will fall in to the low teens for Tuesday morning and some places may bottom out in the single digits. But, December temperatures look like they'll be above average through at least the first week.

In December, we lose 9 more degrees on our averages. The start of the month Eau Claire has a high/low temp of 33/17 but by the end of the month our average high/low will be 24/7.

Our upper level winds pattern will hold off any precipitation chances through the first 7 days, with only a hint of flurries possible Sunday. Our long term precipitation forecast suggest much drier than normal conditions through the first half of December.