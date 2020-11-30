Montenegro firm on expelling Serb diplomat despite EU call

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro’s foreign ministry says it won’t reverse its decision to expel the Serbian ambassador despite calls from the European Union to do so. Just days before the inauguration of a new, pro-Serbian government, Montenegro’s outgoing cabinet on Saturday proclaimed the Serbian diplomat persona non grata, citing his “long and continuous meddling in the internal affairs of Montenegro.” Serbia initially reacted by ordering the Montenegrin ambassador to leave the country, but on Sunday reversed its decision. The EU enlargement commissioner, Oliver Verhely, has called on Montenegro to do the same, saying “respect for good neighborly relations and regional cooperation are cornerstones of EU enlargement.”