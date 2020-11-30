Minnesota cancels game vs Northwestern as COVID-19 cases rise

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - The University of Minnesota announced Monday its football game against Northwestern has been canceled and all team-related activities remain paused.

The game will not be rescheduled and will be ruled a no contest, the school said in a release.

Minnesota's football team has experienced 47 positive coronavirus cases since November 19. Twenty one cases have been from student-athletes.

The Gophers' game against Wisconsin was canceled last week. Minnesota's next schedule game is at Nebraska on December 12.