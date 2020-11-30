Minneapolis mayor, police chief speak against budget cuts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis’ mayor and police chief are speaking out against a proposal to cut the police department’s budget by nearly $8 million. Mayor Jacob Frey says the cuts would be irresponsible in a year that saw rising violent crime and the departures of dozens of police officers. Demands for change to the Minneapolis Police Department have been a focus since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Frey said he supports community alternatives, but the notion of doing away with police is wrong.