Members of oil cartel to meet as coronavirus rattles demand

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the OPEC cartel are meeting virtually to decide how much oil their countries should produce as the coronavirus stifles demand for fuel. They’re expected to extend production cuts into the new year in an effort to boost prices. It’s tricky to predict how much oil the world will need with coronavirus cases surging around the world. The industry has seen some hopeful signs, with several drug companies reporting promising results from coronavirus vaccine trials. But some experts warn that oil demand may never fully recover.