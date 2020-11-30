Man dies after 50-foot fall in North Carolina state park

DANBURY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after falling nearly 50 feet in a popular section of Hanging Rock State Park. News outlets report the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation says 39-year-old William Michael Smith of Lawsonville was in a well-traveled area of Hanging Rock on Sunday. However, he was in an area not designated for climbing, and he was not dressed for climbing. Officials say Smith was found dead when rescue personnel reached the scene. The division says there was a fatal fall in the same area in 2017.