Man arrested for Thanksgiving Day stabbing in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One man is in custody and another is left injured following an early morning stabbing on Thanksgiving.



According to Eau Claire police, shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 26, officers responded to an emergency call for a stabbing on the 600 block of Franklin Street. That's just west of McDonough Park.



When officers arrived, they found two people in the backyard of the residence, one lying on the ground unresponsive. A witness was yelling for officers to help him.



Officers saw that the man on the ground had a stab wound in his chest and provided critical aid.



The witness told police on scene that Kelly Weiberg, 51, had stabbed the man on the ground and he was inside the home.



Officers ordered Weiberg to come out, which he complied with, but he refused to show his hands and surrender. Officers used a foam sponge round on Weiberg, which allowed them to take him into custody.



Weiberg is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail, and faces charges of aggravated battery and second degree recklessly endangering safety.



Investigators discovered that Weiberg got into a fight with the victim, which caused him to sustain some facial injuries. In response, Weiberg stabbed the other man. Weiberg said he was intoxicated and remembered using a knife after he had been punched.



The victim remains in the hospital.