Making Christmas magical for kids during a pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Nearly every holiday this year has been impacted by COVID-19, and it's no surprise that Christmas is bound to be a similar story. But for the most magical time of the year, a different Christmas atmosphere can take a bigger toll on kids than Thanksgiving or Easter.

One local counselor said this holiday especially is the time to reassure your kids that Christmas can still be the same, while the world looks so different.

Jeni Gronemus with Prevea Health said the key to reassurance is combining both new and old traditions. Does your family love decorating Christmas cookies and bringing a batch to the family gathering on Christmas Day?

This year, you can still bake those treats to perfection, and then maybe leave them on the front porch of loved ones instead of going inside.

Gronemus said it's all about maintaining a sense of familiarity as much as possible.

"We don't know what the future holds, but just trying to keep a positive attitude about it and talking about the things that we know we can do in terms of traditions and celebrating the holidays, whatever that may look like," Gronemus said.

Gronemus said this is also a great time to establish new traditions: instead of visiting Santa in the mall, having dad dress up as old St. Nick instead.

Missing the sound of a church choir singing during Christmas services? Try bringing back the old pastime of caroling to neighbors!

Another tip from Gronemus, is that if your kids are disappointed about the Christmas changes, it's important to acknowledge their feelings, and assure them it's alright to feel that way.