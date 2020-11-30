Colder tonight, but little to no wind chill effect

It was a cold start to the day even though low temperatures were above average. Eau Claire's average low for this morning is 17, and that average drops to 16 for tomorrow morning. However, it actually felt much colder thanks to a 5 to 15 mph wind overnight.

Wind chills bottomed out in the low teens to even the upper single digits in some spots. Highs managed to climb close to Eau Claire's average high of 33, but most spots fell a couple degrees short.

The good news is that while actual temperatures will be colder tonight, we will no longer be dealing with the wind. Wind chills will not be a factor. Still, with a calm wind and clear sky, temps will fall quickly to the lower teens. Some spots may even drop into the single digits again.

Tomorrow will be sunny with only a few clouds from time to time once again, and temperatures will be slightly above average in the afternoon with still little to no wind. We will remain in a very quiet weather pattern through next weekend with almost no chance for precipitation.

There may be a few weak waves by the weekend, but they are too small to detect this far out and will not be a part of the overall pattern, thus even if they do happen they will not have much of an impact. Temperatures will slowly climb, too, as the week goes on with highs back near 40 a few times especially for the weekend.