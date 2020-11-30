Skip to Content

Colder tonight, but little to no wind chill effect

It was a cold start to the day even though low temperatures were above average. Eau Claire's average low for this morning is 17, and that average drops to 16 for tomorrow morning. However, it actually felt much colder thanks to a 5 to 15 mph wind overnight.

Wind chills bottomed out in the low teens to even the upper single digits in some spots. Highs managed to climb close to Eau Claire's average high of 33, but most spots fell a couple degrees short.

The good news is that while actual temperatures will be colder tonight, we will no longer be dealing with the wind. Wind chills will not be a factor. Still, with a calm wind and clear sky, temps will fall quickly to the lower teens. Some spots may even drop into the single digits again.

Tomorrow will be sunny with only a few clouds from time to time once again, and temperatures will be slightly above average in the afternoon with still little to no wind. We will remain in a very quiet weather pattern through next weekend with almost no chance for precipitation.

There may be a few weak waves by the weekend, but they are too small to detect this far out and will not be a part of the overall pattern, thus even if they do happen they will not have much of an impact. Temperatures will slowly climb, too, as the week goes on with highs back near 40 a few times especially for the weekend.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

