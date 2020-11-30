Children’s Museum of Eau Claire accepts offer to purchase Barstow building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Children's Museum of Eau Claire will have a new home in a couple years, and its former building will now have a new occupant, as museum officials have accepted an offer to purchase it.



The Children's Museum announced that its Barstow location was up for sale at the end of August for $1.4 million.

Museum officials have not said who has purchased the building yet, but hope to release more information after the purchase is finalized on Jan. 31.



“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CMEC moved up the timeline for listing it’s building for sale. Typically, this would have been done a year out from our expected date to open in the new location,” said Michael McHorney, the museum's executive director in a release. “We were pleasantly surprised and pleased that an offer to purchase came within one month of listing the property for sale.”



The Children's Museum has been closed for the majority of the pandemic, but continues to aim to reopen in 2022 at a new location at the Liner Site in downtown Eau Claire. That's near the parking ramp on Galloway Street.



Until then, the museum has also announced it will be partnering with Visit Eau Claire to create a "Play Street Museum Pop-Up." Officials say that Play Street will have open ended concepts and hands-on activities for children to stay active. It will also be able to offer educational summer camps, in partnership with the Eau Claire Area School District.



That pop-up site will be located at the Visit Eau Claire Experience Center on Graham Avenue. Officials hope to open Play Street in early 2021, pending the pandemic's current state.