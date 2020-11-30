Chi-Hi’s Meyer lining up to kick on national stage

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Two years ago, Jack Meyer kicked a few field goals during gym class for fun.

He had no idea what it would lead to.

"(Chuck Raykovich) came up to me at school one day and said 'you're playing football this fall,'" Meyer said. "I was like 'well, I don't know, I don't know if I'm going to play a sport, I might just focus on school.' He was like, 'no, you're playing football.'"

Meyer moved away from soccer and became the Cardinals' kicker and punter. He made clutch kicks during the season, and spent countless hours at Dorais Field during the offseason trying to perfect his craft.

All of the hard work may pay off this weekend as Meyer, a senior, attends the Kicking World National Showcase in Austin. The two-day event brings some of the best kickers, punters and snappers from grades 8-12 in the country together for competition and coaching.

It also promises to provide tips for navigating the college recruitment process.

"I'm hoping to soak up as much as I can and have a good time," said Meyer, who qualified for the event after a solid showing at a Kicking World camp in Minnesota over the summer.

Meyer wants to continue kicking after high school. He currently has an offer from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Kansas City and has spoken with other schools.

A solid showing in Austin could open Meyer to more opportunities.

"Playing on a collegiate level is really something that not a lot of people have the opportunity, so I just feel really blessed to play at any collegiate level," Meyer said. "I really just want to go down and have a good time, compete and do my best."