Biden’s win over Trump in Wisconsin set to be certified

2:12 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Joe Biden’s victory in battleground Wisconsin is scheduled to be certified following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald Trump. Certification of the results on Monday by the Democratic chairwoman of the Wisconsin Elections Commission would start a five-day window for Trump to file a lawsuit. Trump on Saturday promised to file a lawsuit either on Monday or Tuesday, a longshot attempt to overturn the results of the election by disqualifying as many as 238,000 ballots. Trump’s attorneys have alleged without evidence that there was widespread fraud and illegal activity.

Associated Press

