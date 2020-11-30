Biden names liberal econ team as pandemic threatens workers

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — With unemployment still high and a new economic slump possible this winter, President-elect Joe Biden has announced a liberal team of economic advisers. His picks have long focused on workers, inequality and the disadvantaged. Biden’s nominee for treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, served as chair of the Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, when she placed a greater emphasis than previous Fed chairs on maximizing employment, and less focus on price inflation. Biden also named Cecilia Rouse as chair of the council of economic advisers, and Heather Boushey and Jared Bernstein as members of the council. All are outspoken supporters of more stimulus spending to boost growth and government efforts to address economic inequality.