Alleged supplier for area drug ring receives federal sentencing

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man connected to an area drug distribution ring will be spending the next several years in federal prison.



Jermaine Stapleton, 37, of Eagan, MN has been sentenced to 78 months, or six and a half years, in prison for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. That prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.



Back in February, Stapleton, along with the other two alleged members of the ring, Travis Hanson of Eau Claire, and Hanson's girlfriend Ashley Speicher, were arrested by the West Central Drug Task Force.



Hanson was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison in September.