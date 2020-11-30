4 people evacuated in Chippewa Falls fire

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An early morning fire caused four people to be evacuated and thousands of dollars in damages on Monday.



According to the Chippewa Falls Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire on the 200 block of East Willow Street at around 1:40 a.m.



On arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the building.



Four people were found inside on the building's upper level and were evacuated. The fire was located in the attic and extinguished.



None of the occupants were injured in the incident. One responding police officer had a minor injury that was treated on scene.



According to the fire department, approximately $10,000 worth of damage was done to the building.



The fire is still under investigation.