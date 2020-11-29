Victim in HWY 27 crash identified

The woman killed in the early morning of Friday Nov 27 has been identified by the Eau Claire Sheriffs Department as 46-year-old Misty Thostenson.

The crash happened in the Township of Bridge Creek just after 3:30 a.m. Friday. The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office says it was on the 7400 block of HWY 27.

When they arrived they found the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The vehicle was driving northbound on HWY 27 near County Road V when it entered a ditch and ended up striking a tree.

The Sherriff's Office says Thostenson was the only person in the vehicle and is believed to have been in the area visiting friends for the Thanksgiving holiday.