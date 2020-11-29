Skip to Content

Rodgers’ 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25

New
11:01 pm SportTop Sports Stories

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears 41-25 to pad their NFC North lead.

Green Bay (8-3) scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and grabbed a three-game division edge over Chicago (5-6) and Minnesota.

The Bears have dropped five straight since getting off to a 5-1 start.

Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes but also had three turnovers that led to Packers touchdowns.

Rebecca Fiala

Rebecca Fiala joined the News 18 Sports Team in December 2018 as our weekend sports anchor and sports reporter.

Skip to content