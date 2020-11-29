Man arrested after wounding 3 people in Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (AP) — Albert Lea authorities say they have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer. Police responded to a noise complaint at an apartment complex shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The Albert Lea Tribune reports that the officer suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was treated and released at a local hospital. The other victims were a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both of Albert Lea. Their conditions are not known. The suspect was arrested after a nearly 9-hour standoff with police.