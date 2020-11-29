Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says that the U.S. may see a “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus over the coming weeks, and he does not expect current recommendations around social distancing to be relaxed before Christmas. Dr. Anthony Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He appeared Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” and NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He says it’s it’s “not too late” for people traveling back home after the Thanksgiving holiday to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks, staying distant from other people and avoiding large groups.