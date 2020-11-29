Fatal UTV crash in Polk County

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead following a UTV crash on the 1500 block of County Trunk Highway T/10th Street, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. It received a report of crash just past 11 p.m. on Nov. 28.



The victim was unconscious when Polk County deputies, Wisconsin DNR wardens, and local EMS responded to the scene. The individual died while being transported to Cumberland Hospital.



The sheriff's office reported alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, and it did not appear the victim was wearing a seatbelt.