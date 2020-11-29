Court orders France to rethink 30-person limit on worship

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest administrative court has ordered a rethink of a 30-person attendance limit for religious services put in place by the government to slow down the spread of coronavirus. The measure took effect this weekend as France relaxes some virus restrictions, but it faced opposition by places of worship and the faithful for being arbitrary and unreasonable. Even before the ruling, several bishops had announced they would not enforce the restrictions. The Council of State has ordered that Prime Minister Jean Castex modify the measure within three days. “Non-essential” shops reopened in France on Saturday, but bars and restaurants will not reopen before Jan. 20.