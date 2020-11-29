Chilly and windy Sunday

Stellar Saturday

How about Saturday's weather?! What a nice day with temperatures actually making it to the upper 40s and even low 50s in Eau Claire. Perfect day for holiday decorating! That is above average for this time of year (34 degrees is average).

Cooler and Windy

Winds will pick up for the day on Sunday as an advancing cold front pushes through the region. We are going to see a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs will only reach the mid 30s. It's looking like our daily high will be late morning, then the front will push through dropping our temperatures into the afternoon. Winds will generally be out of the West-Northwest from 15-25 mph possibly gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Relatively Quiet Forecast

Monday will be cool with highs only in the upper 20s. We should get to see a good deal of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday and then off and on clouds/sun through the week. We can generally expect dry conditions with highs bouncing around in the mid to upper 30s, maybe close to 40 into next weekend. I only have a slight chance for a few late flurries Friday night as of now.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Warren Sears