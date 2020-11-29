Bears DT Hicks, QB Foles both inactive for Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks has a hamstring injury that will sideline him for their game against the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers. Hicks has 3½ sacks and a team-high 14 quarterback hurries this season. He had been listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Bears quarterback Nick Foles also is inactive due to a glute and hip injury that had kept him from practicing all week. Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Friday that Mitchell Trubisky would start in Foles’ place at Green Bay.