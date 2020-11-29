A calmer, brighter Monday ahead

After a breezy, mostly cloudy Sunday, we will see sunshine and lighter winds move in Monday.

Tonight will start mostly cloudy with a chance for light snow flurries. Chances will diminish as the night progresses, as the sky becomes partly cloudy. Winds will decrease with lows dropping into the upper teens.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day, with temperatures slightly below average in the upper 20s to low 30s. With lighter winds, and sunshine, it will feel warmer than today.

A mostly sunny sky will continue into Tuesday with near-average highs in the mid 30s.

Even into the middle of the week, we'll see quiet weather continue with minimal chances for rain or snow, a partly to mostly sunny sky, and near-average temperatures.