Woman helps community celebrate local businesses during pandemic

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Many small businesses have been struggling since the pandemic began, but one Bloomer business owner has been doing what she can to help her community.

"I could not stay home and do nothing," said Manda Kollwitz, the owner of Bloomer Floral & Gifts.

When things first shut down in March due to the pandemic, Kollwitz said she wanted to help support the small businesses along Bloomer's Main Street.



She used Facebook to post updates on what businesses were still open, which ones were closed, stores with new hours or policies, and which were running sales. In the spring, Kollwitz and some volunteers created chalk drawings along the sidewalk of Main Street to help lift people's spirits. And in the summer and fall, she teamed up with other local businesses to start a sidewalk craft fair to get residents excited to shop downtown.

"All of us business owners were really surprised to see so many people turn out, but it was something that we needed for our town," Kollwitz said. "So I've just kind of been working with businesses in town and trying to promote them and work with them just to keep the spirits high and keep people shopping local."



Kollwitz has owned Bloomer Floral for two years, after taking it over for her parents who owned it for four decades. Another reason Kollwitz is putting in all this work is that she wants to see downtown Bloomer as busy and vibrant as it was when she was a kid.