Saturday’s Scores

8:30 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaver Dam 91, Plymouth 29

Brillion 59, Manitowoc Lutheran 32

Brookfield Central 66, Cedarburg 55

Cambria-Friesland 50, Parkview 30

Freedom 101, Waupaca 43

Germantown 85, Pius XI Catholic 40

Greenfield 51, Wauwatosa East 50

Lake Country Lutheran 55, Waukesha North 48

Martin Luther 70, Waukesha West 69

Merrill 52, Crandon 48, OT

Milwaukee DSHA 81, Mukwonago 60

New Berlin Eisenhower 64, Arrowhead 60

Oak Creek 51, Slinger 39

Shullsburg 42, Darlington 30

South Milwaukee 81, West Allis Nathan Hale 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

