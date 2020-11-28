Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has thrown out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot. At issue is the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. In a unanimous decision Saturday night, the state Supreme Court threw out the three-day-old order to halt certification of any remaining contests. The justices say the underlying lawsuit was filed months too late. The Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.