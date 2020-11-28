Minnesota reports 9,040 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported 45 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 9,000 coronavirus cases. The tally released Saturday covers two days worth of data. The report from the Minnesota Department of Health came one day after the state for the first time saw more than 100 deaths reported within a 24-hour period. With the latest figures, Minnesota has now seen 304,023 positive cases, 16,423 hospitalizations and 3,521 deaths since the pandemic arrive here in March. Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 23 of the newly announced deaths, and 2,378 deaths since the start of the pandemic.