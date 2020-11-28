Ahead of winter, shelter asks for Giving Tuesday donations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many non-profits are thinking ahead to Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to donating to local charities.

When the pandemic began, Positive Avenues and Sojourner House teamed up to become a 24/7 shelter. Positive Avenues manager, Katie Petska, said in the months since they have found working together has allowed the non-profits to do more than working separately.



During this challenging year, the team has had to move facilities twice, now located at the old Hansens IGA off Clairemont Ave. Petska said going into winter, they expect to see a lot more people using the shelter so the non-profits need donations to help people experiencing homelessness during the frigid months ahead.

"Individuals who are experiencing homelessness, when they have personal supplies shampoo, conditioner, new clothes shoes, things like that even just a new pair of socks, just quickly changes someone's day and even could change someone's life," Petska said.



On Tuesday, f you donate to Lutheran Social Services, which operates Positive Avenues, your donation will be matched up to two thousand dollars.