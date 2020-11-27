Travel agents in Mideast, Africa say UAE is blocking visas

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Travel agencies in countries across the Middle East and Africa say the United Arab Emirates has temporarily halted issuing new visas to their citizens. The so-far unexplained ban on visitors comes amid both the coronavirus pandemic and the UAE’s normalization deal with Israel. Confusion over the UAE visa ban targeting 11 Muslim-majority nations, along with Lebanon and Kenya, swirled after a leaked document from Dubai’s state-owned airport free zone surfaced this week, detailing visa restrictions. Emirati authorities have not acknowledged the suspension. It comes as the UAE welcomes Israeli tourists for the first time, the virus surges across the region and those searching for work in the UAE increasingly overstay tourist visas.