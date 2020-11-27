Thailand, Philippines sign for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand has signed a deal to procure 26 million doses of a trial coronavirus vaccine developed by pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University. It is expected to be delivered in mid-2021. The deal, worth $200 million, secures a supply of 26 million doses covering 13 million people in a population of about 69 million. A government spokesman says officials are still deciding who should receive the vaccine first. A separate deal signed in October allows a Thai company to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the Philippines, more than 30 leading local companies on Friday signed an agreement to purchase at least 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.