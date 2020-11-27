Sunny and mild to start the weekend

After a few days of persistent cloud cover, we saw sunshine return Friday. Temperatures were near average in the mid 30s.

We will see a quiet night with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid 20s.

If you're heading to a deer stand this weekend to finish out the gun deer season, it will be a dry, mild weekend without any chances for rain or snow.



Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s by mid afternoon. Some areas could approach 50 degrees. Wind will be fairly light out of the southwest.

While Saturday will be the brighter and warmer day of the weekend, even Sunday is expected to stay dry, although be breezy and slightly cooler with highs closer to average and more cloud cover. Wind will be sustained between 10 and 20 mph.

As we head into next week, we continue to track calm weather to start December with minimal chances for rain or snow.