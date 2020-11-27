Shoppers rush to stores for Black Friday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- While local health officials urged everyone to limit Thursday's Thanksgiving gatherings, a surging pandemic didn't stop thousands of Black Friday shoppers from rushing to stores.

"They had a deal on these magazines, they were 50% off, so I bought 25 of them," said Trent Dalhoe, a shopper at Fleet Farm.

Shoppers rushed in and out of stores across the Chippewa Valley all day long, including at Fleet Farm. Around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, News 18's tower cam caught dozens of people lined up outside of Fleet Farm before the store had opened.

Some Fleet Farm shoppers said there were more people in the store than expected, but safety protocols in the store helped them feel safe.

"I started my shopping a little late, and when I got here, there were still a lot of people, more than regular," said Jackson Anderson.

"Everyone seemed to be social distancing pretty well," Dalhoe said. "There wasn't a lot of bumping around and trying to get around people, they had nice little lanes set up everywhere."

Despite the pandemic, some shoppers say they still wanted the traditional Black Friday shopping experience, and also because online shopping can be difficult.

"I've never really been Black Friday shopping because my mom never let me," said Rachel Fransway. "I know for me, online is really hard to see if certain items are actually as big as they are."

Several stores around the Chippewa Valley have been running Black Friday deals all week to prevent a rush of shoppers, with some continuing into the weekend and early next week.