One dead after crash in Eau Claire County Friday morning

A woman is dead following a crash in the Township of Bridge Creek just after 3:30 a.m. Friday. The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office says it was on the 7400 block of HWY 27.

When they arrived they found the driver trapped inside the vehicle. The vehicle was driving northbound on HWY 27 near County Road V when it entered a ditch and ended up striking a tree.

The 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The identity will be released after notification of the family. The crash remains under investigation.