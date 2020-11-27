Skip to Content

Navajo school, students fight to overcome amid COVID-19

National news from the Associated Press

PINON, Arizona (AP) — On the Navajo Nation, a high school senior spends six hours most days doing homework in a car next to a school bus turned Wi-Fi hotspot. It’s the only way to get assignments to teachers. COVID-19 has brought one of the greatest challenges yet to these young people. Across the Navajo reservation, victims of COVD-19 include parents and grandparents, sole guardians and providers, mentors and teachers. Without them, some students have lost their way or, quite literally, fallen off the map.

Associated Press

