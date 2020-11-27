Mt. Washington Residence under new ownership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On the side of the hill in Eau Claire's Shawtown neighborhood sits the Mt. Washington Residence, a storied 100 thousand plus square foot building that opened in the 1930s to house tuberculosis patients. Over time, it began to house polio patients as well, evolving into a general care facility over the next few decades. Most recently it was an assisted living facility until it closed almost four years ago.

The Shawtown Neighborhood Association Communications Officer Drew Kaiser said since then it's fallen out of use.

"As it's been closed, it's been subject to a lot of vandalism and trespassing," he said.

Despite the rough exterior, the property was recently purchased by Chippewa Valley resident Ethan Henderson. He sees it as a location with boundless potential.

"If you can look past the mess if you can look past the debris on the ground, if you can look past all of that, there is a really cool opportunity and a really beautiful building," Henderson said.

He envisions the first floor to be commercial and community spaces as well as a few apartments for people with disabilities. As for the next three floors, he plans to make it into affordable housing. He said he doesn't want to create high end apartments, but the kinds that young people and families can afford.

"Some people would look at this and say 'how much money can we make per square foot.' And my mentality is what can we put in here that embraces the community," Henderson said.



He also hopes the very top floor, a penthouse, will become a restaurant with a deck. He said from up there, you can see downtown Eau Claire and the river. He is especially excited about this because, for many years, this view was not publicly accessible.

Kaiser said the Shawtown neighborhood is excited to see a new breath of life come to the historic building.

"Potentially, just make people more aware of how great Shawtown is as a neighborhood," Kaiser said.

Henderson said they are still in the pre-planning phase and that its hard to say when the project will be complete, but he hopes it will be done in about two years.