Mighty Maddy’s Mission holds Christmas tree auction

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Since her passing, a local non-profit has helped one Chippewa Valley girl's memory live on, and this year they are remembering her through the spirit of Christmas.

Mighty Maddy's Mission is teaming up with Pablo Center to host it's "Tinsel and Tidings" fundraiser, where community members can bid on custom decorated Christmas trees. Every tree up for auction was decorated by local businesses like Royal Credit Union and Country Jam, or by local families with different themes like Harry Potter and The Avengers.

The mission honors 9-year-old Maddy Odegard of Eau Claire who died of cancer in 2017, and all bids will go to their cause of supporting children with gifts and experiences while fighting the disease.

"For these families to have something to look forward to, like ringing the bell when treatment is done, getting a prize, having a birthday party when you normally have to skip it, that gives that family not only a little bit more hope, but just a day to be normal," said Benny Anderson, a board member for Mighty Maddy's Mission.

The auction runs through December 5, and while Pablo Center is not currently open to the public, all trees are on display through it's windows to be seen from outside.

You can learn more about bidding and donating to Mighty Maddy's Mission here.