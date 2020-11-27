German coronavirus cases now above 1 million

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, ticking above 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control center, said that Germany’s 16 states reported 22,806 cases overnight Friday for a total since the start of the outbreak of 1,006,394. Despite the high number of infections, Germany has seen fewer deaths than many other European countries, with 15,586 _ compared with more than 50,000 in Britain, Italy and France, for example. A rapid response to the initial outbreak, massive testing and a robust hospital system have been credited with helping keep the fatalities down.