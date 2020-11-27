ECFD launches ‘Keep the Wreath Green’ campaign

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Eau Claire Fire Department is bringing awareness to holiday fires, through its annual 'Keep the Wreath Green' campaign.

From now until the first of the new year, if they responded to a structure fire, one green light on the wreath will get switched to red. However, not all of the lights are green or red. They have a white light that supports troops deployed, and a blue light in honor of police officers.

The campaign started in 1996 after there were 11 structure fires in Eau Claire between Thanksgiving and Christmas the previous year.