Deadly crash into Buffalo monument under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y., (AP) — The investigation continues into what led a speeding minivan to crash into a monument in front of Buffalo City Hall, killing a passenger and seriously injuring the driver on Thanksgiving. Police Friday identified the woman who died as 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb of Buffalo. The 40-year-old driver remains hospitalized. His name hasn’t been released. Police say the vehicle had reached an “extreme rate of speed” before striking the marble obelisk around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said the monument honoring President William McKinley sustained no apparent structural damage but the facade was heavily damaged.