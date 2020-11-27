Busiest weekend for Christmas tree sellers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the countdown to Christmas begins, Christmas tree shops are seeing a sizable spike in business.

The Boy Scout Troop 36, next to Furnish 1-2-3 in Eau Claire, have been selling Christmas trees since the 1980's. They typically sell 50 to 75 Christmas trees in a normal weekend. Friday afternoon, they sold 20 in the first hour alone.

However, that's no surprise. They said that this weekend and the weekend before Christmas are always the busiest times of the year. On a typical weekend, your friendly tree salesman would be a scout.

"Of course this year will be unique with COVID, as we take precautions to make sure we're keeping everybody safe," said Tom Jacobs. "I think it's really great for younger people to experience selling, experiencing working with the public, experiencing salesmanship and I think those are all important things to learn to interact with people."

Jacobs said picking out the perfect tree comes down to personal preference, but size, shape and needle retention are key factors in people's choices.