Black Friday “Great Weather” Sales Event

After too much turkey and mashed potatoes, mother nature took a solid nap in order to prep for the big deals she has in store for Black Friday and the weekend ahead.

Friday started cold with temps falling into the 20's and wind chills in the teens. But, we're finally clearing out from our 3 days under the clouds thanks to a cold front passing by.

High temperatures will stall out in the mid 30's Friday and wind chills will be down in the 20's. Northwest winds at 8 to 15 mph and gusts upwards of 20+ mph will help with that.

The sunshine sticks around into the weekend and a warm front that moves in overnight will push temps into the 40's for Saturday. Winds will turn to the southwest and settle down a bit.

That warmth only lasts a day though as we roll into Sunday with another cold front to dump us back into the 30's. More cloud cover will return too as a larger systems develops over Michigan. Winds will become breezy again out of the north at 10 to 20 mph and gusts may reach 30.

No precipitation is expected over the next 7 days and the longer term forecast shows a good chance for above average temperatures through the first week of December. That doesn't mean it will be warm, but it won't be crazy cold either.